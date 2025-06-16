Late on Monday morning, alerts were activated in several areas in northern Israel and the Sharon region following the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

About half an hour later, the UAV, which infiltrated Israel from Jordan and reached Caesarea, was shot down by an Israeli fighter plane.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 10:45-11:04 in several areas in Israel following a hostile aircraft infiltration, a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF," the IDF confirmed. "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Earlier, an IDF Spokesperson stated that the UAV is currently being tracked by the Israeli Air Force. According to the report, the drone was first identified near Beit She'an and proceeded south toward Gan Shomron, Sha'ar Menashe, and Pardes Hanna-Karkur.

As a result, sirens were heard in cities and towns along its flight path.

The IDF emphasized that the incident is still ongoing and urged the public to continue following updated Home Front Command instructions in real time.

Meanwhile, Iran claimed to have launched a "stream of UAVs" towards Israeli territory.