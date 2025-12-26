The IDF on Friday morning released footage from the radio communications of an attack helicopter which on Thursday intercepted two drones that attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory from Egypt.

In the footage, the aircrew can be heard as the drones approach: "Is the contact stable with the drone? You are authorized to carry out the attack."

The pilot responds: "Short burst... it exploded! We have a kill."

This was an unprecedented event, representing the first time an attack helicopter has intercepted drones infiltrating Israeli territory.

A senior Air Force official said, "As part of a fundamental change in the border defense strategy, we have established control centers in the Air Force, which operate under the divisions and significantly enhance our capabilities in detecting and guiding forces to low-level aerial threats."

"Today, soldiers from the control unit identified several drones in the border area, alerted the regional forces, and directed a combat helicopter, which for the first time intercepted two drones. We continue to improve cooperation and operational capabilities to thwart incursions along the border."

Listen to the Hebrew transmissions here: