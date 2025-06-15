Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir addressed the Israeli public this evening (Sunday) with a special message amid the ongoing war with Iran.

“Citizens of Israel, we are now on the third day of Operation Rising Lion. This is a historic and unprecedented military campaign aimed at delivering a significant blow to the existential threat Iran has been building for years with the goal of destroying us. We are operating according to a detailed, methodical, and evolving plan. In the past 24 hours, we completed an aerial breakthrough route to Tehran and carried out an air assault. Israeli Air Force pilots are flying at great distances, hundreds of kilometers from Israeli territory, while striking hundreds of diverse targets with precision. At the same time, we are identifying and destroying missile launchers firing at our territory,” said Zamir.

He continued, “From the moment we launched the campaign, we acted with surprise and deception. The opening strike eliminated the top of the Iranian military command. We will continue to increase the intensity of our operations to strengthen our security for years to come. Protecting the home front is a central part of this campaign. As I told you from the outset, there will be difficult moments. We are in the midst of a challenge unlike any we’ve faced before.”

Zamir emphasized, “We knew there would be a price to pay. That reality underscores why we had to act now, before it was too late. The IDF is utilizing its best systems, strategies, and capabilities to minimize harm, but there is no such thing as complete protection.”

He urged the public to strictly follow the guidelines of the Home Front Command. “At the start of the operation, we lost civilians to missile strikes. My heart is with the families of the dead and injured. I call on you to fully follow the guidelines. Doing so dramatically reduces the risk to your life. It’s our collective responsibility. I want to express my deep appreciation to the Home Front Command personnel and all security forces working together to save lives. Citizens of Israel, I promise you, anyone who harms you is paying and will continue to pay dearly wherever they may be.”

“We are in the midst of a multi-front war. While we strike at the Iranian regime, we continue to defend in Gaza and other arenas. IDF troops across all fronts are demonstrating extraordinary bravery and dedication. We have not forgotten, even for a moment, our moral duty to bring back our hostages held by Hamas. Tragically, we lost a soldier yesterday, Reservist Staff Sergeant Noam Shemesh of the Kfir Brigade, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. I send my condolences to his family. We will continue with determination and composure to fulfill the objectives of this war.”

“In its unique spirit, the people of Israel have always shown resilience and unity in decisive moments. That is exactly the moment we are in now. We are a nation that chooses life, and for the sake of our future and freedom, we are prepared to make difficult decisions. The campaign is ongoing, with humility, unity, stability, and faith in the justice of our cause. Our actions speak louder than words 'Like a lion, the people rise,’” concluded the Chief of Staff.