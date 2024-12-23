Dzens of diplomats attended including the Ambassadors of Hungary, Australia, Bulgaria, Nepal, Lithuania, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, and several Deputy Heads of Mission, from Japan, Norway, Italy, Canada, the European Union and many more.

The Mayor of Ramat Gan’s Chief of Staff joined to the tour, and gave the diplomats a briefing of the municipality's work during this emergency. He emphaszed that it was important for diplomats to see the extent of the damage, the danger that Iran and its proxies pose to the free world, and the reality that Israelis face every day.

During the tour, Haskel told the diplomats: “Israel will not to hesitate to act to defend itself and its citizens from Houthi attacks and to this end we will continue to strike targets in Yemen that degrade the Houthis capabilities."

"The Houthis are also directing their attacks at other Middle Eastern countries, the United States, and through their attacks on international shipping and trade - have become a global threat."

"Who stands behind the Houthis? Iran."

"Stability and order in this region is vital for global security and global trade. Together with our allies we can defeat the Houthi menace and continue to thwart the activity of Iran, the true cause of instability and conflict in this region.“