US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday praised Israel’s strikes on Iran.

“In a contest for their very survival, hats off to Israel for one of the most impressive military strikes and covert operations in Israeli history — which is saying something,” said Graham.

“I very much appreciate President Trump’s strong statement in support of this Israeli operation and his urging for the Iranian Regime to make a deal to abandon their nuclear enrichment program to avoid further bloodshed,” he added.

“I hope and pray the ayatollah and his henchmen who are still alive will heed President Trump’s counsel.”

“Well done to one of America’s greatest allies, Israel,” concluded Graham.

President Donald Trump told the New York Post on Friday that he anticipated Israel would carry out a military strike on Iran if the Islamic Republic failed to agree to a revised nuclear agreement with the United States within a set timeframe.

“I always knew the date,” Trump said in a brief phone interview. “Because I know everything. I know everything. I know everything.”

“I gave them 60 days, and they didn’t meet it,” he added. “Today is day 61, you know.”

Earlier Friday, the President indicated that Washington remains open to future negotiations.

“I laid out what they needed to do, but they couldn’t manage it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now they might have a second shot!”

