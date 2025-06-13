US President Donald Trump on Friday responded to Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, explaining that Iran "just couldn't get" a deal "done."

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal," he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it."

"Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end."

Trump added, "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!"

Trump spoke to Fox News' Bret Baier on Thursday night, commenting that he knew of the Israeli strikes in advance and that there were no surprises, but stressed the US was not involved militarily.

The President also expressed hope that Iran would still negotiate with the US.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," he said.

Asked about possible retaliation by Iran, Trump said, "We will defend Israel if necessary."

In a post on Truth Social, he reiterated his commitment to a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post read.