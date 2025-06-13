IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin confirmed on Friday evening that Israel struck the nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, as part of Operation Rising Lion.

His statement followed reports of explosions in Isfahan earlier in the day.

"It can now be revealed that we struck the nuclear facility in Isfahan earlier today, in addition to the attack in Natanz," Defrin said during a press briefing.

The IDF later said in a statement, “A short while ago, IAF fighter jets completed a strike on the Iranian regime’s nuclear site in the Isfahan area, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate. At the site, a process of ‘reconversion’ of enriched uranium takes place. This is the stage after uranium enrichment in the nuclear weapons production process.”

According to the IDF, the strike dismantled a facility for producing metallic uranium, infrastructure for reconverting enriched uranium, laboratories, and additional infrastructure.

Defrin in his remarks reiterated calls for the Israeli public to follow Home Front Command guidelines and cautioned that, despite the damage inflicted, Iran still possesses the capability to harm Israel.

"The strikes we carried out in Iran throughout the day have had an impact on Iranian operations. That said, the Iranians still retain significant capabilities to harm Israel’s home front," he stated.

Defrin emphasized that "the operation is still ongoing. We are acting according to a structured plan and continue to strike."

