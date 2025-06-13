Channel 12 News Middle East analyst Ehud Yaari revealed live on air that in recent weeks, Iranian operatives attempted to hack his mobile phone by sending a message that appeared to come from former US envoy Jason Greenblatt, including a file attachment.

“He sent me a message saying he had ideas for resolving the war in Gaza and attached a file. I read it and I can tell you — someone in Iran put serious effort into this. I even responded to him,” Yaari recounted.

Anchor Danny Kushmaro reacted: “I’m shocked by this story.”

It was also noted that clicking on such a link could allow hostile actors to take control of the device.

Last month, the ISA reported that since the beginning of the year, 85 cyberattack attempts had been thwarted. The attacks focused on infiltrating computer systems and mobile devices of prominent individuals in Israel.