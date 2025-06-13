Major General Shlomi Binder, head of the IDF's Intelligence Directorate, spoke Friday morning in Tel Aviv, from where the simultaneous strike was directed against the top command of the Iranian regime's General Staff in the Israeli Air Force underground command center.

"As you know, we are entering a campaign that is no less than existential, against an enemy that seeks to destroy us, that seeks to develop nuclear capabilities, and is advancing rapidly in its nuclear development," he said. "It also seeks to develop conventional weapons in extremely large quantities."

"This is the threat we want to degrade, disrupt, and eliminate."

He added, "Above all, I want to tell you again how much I trust you, how much I believe in you, and how much I know that with you, we can accomplish this, both in this room and in other rooms you are present in."

"The Intelligence Directorate has worked extremely hard to provide the warning on the nuclear advancement and the quantities of ballistic missiles. The Intelligence Directorate is prepared for this mission, is at a very high level of alert, and is, I believe, strongly positioned for the start of the campaign we are now entering. I greatly appreciate you, stay sharp, bring your very best and your best selves, and with that, we will win. May we be successful."