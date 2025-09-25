The United Nations Security Council scheduled an “emergency” meeting on Gaza for Tuesday — the very day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

This meant that Israeli diplomats and Jewish UN staff could not attend one of the most consequential discussions about Israel because it coincided with one of Judaism’s holiest days.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, wrote to the rotating Security Council president, requesting to reschedule this meeting, but his request was ignored.

The symbolism could not be clearer: The world body that never misses a moment to pass judgment on Israel scheduled its judgment at a time when Jews could not even be present to defend themselves - on the Jewish holiday called by the Talmudic Sages the Day of Judgment before G-d.

Opening the General Assembly that same Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared that “the horrors are approaching a third monstrous year” in Gaza. He accused Israel of carrying out disproportionate “collective punishment” and making “decisions that defy basic humanity.”

Yet, what he did not mention was telling. He ignored the reality that Hamas began this war with the atrocities of October 7, 2023 — massacring 1,200 people, taking 250 hostages, and openly declaring its intent to repeat such slaughter “again and again.” He neglected to note that military experts worldwide, including former NATO commanders, have praised Israel for achieving an unprecedented combatant-to-civilian casualty ratio of roughly 1-to-1. Far from “defying humanity,” this restraint in the face of an enemy that embeds itself in hospitals (Hamas was firing from Shura Hospital just a few days ago, ed.), schools, mosques, and apartment towers is almost without parallel in modern urban warfare.

Guterres did not speak about Hamas hiding rockets under hospital beds or using mosques as command centers. Instead, he reserved his outrage for the Jewish state, recycling propaganda tropes while filtering out the truths that complicate his morality play.

From the podium, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani accused Israel of preferring war over the release of the remaining 48 hostages, of whom only about 20 are alive. He thundered about Israel plotting assassinations of Hamas leaders on Qatari soil and decried such actions as “treacherous.”

What he did not say is far more important. Qatar directly funds Hamas, shelters its leaders in luxury hotels in Doha, and bankrolls its propaganda through Al Jazeera. Qatar could, any day now, if it so wished, demand Hamas release the hostages. It could freeze the bank accounts of its terrorist protégés. It could expel their leadership. It does none of this — because Qatar is not a neutral mediator, but a sponsor of the very war for which it pretends to broker peace. This is not diplomacy; it is duplicity, dressed in Armani robes.

What’s more, the Emir accused Israel of wanting to “destroy Gaza so that it is unlivable.” He ignored the fact that Palestinian Arab schoolchildren are still being indoctrinated to hate and kill Jews, sing about their ideal of becoming a martyr, and glorify terrorism. Gaza was “unlivable” far before October 7, 2023 — not because of Israel, but because Hamas made it into a launching pad for jihad, a society built on terror tunnels, water pipes turned into rockets, and death worship, all proudly sponsored by Qatar.

Al-Thani then accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of believing in “Greater Israel” — while he himself presides over a monarchy aligned with Islamist movements that openly dream of a global Caliphate. As Dr. Udi Levy, former head of the Economic Warfare Division in the Mossad, put it: Qatar has “conquered the West” and is building infrastructure to restore the Islamic empire, adding:

“Qatar has succeeded … in conquering the West, including the State of Israel. Conquest does not necessarily mean taking over territory; conquest is also the ability to paralyze your enemy’s decision-making processes. And this is exactly what Qatar is succeeding in doing.”¹

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron declared at the UN General Assembly: “Nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza. Nothing.” In other words: Palestinian Arabs can wage a genocidal forever-war, commit massacres and kidnappings like October 7th, and suffer no consequences. What Macron offered was not a moral stance, but a blank check for terrorism (by a failed president who needs Muslim votes, ed.). By stripping Israel of its right to self-defense, he implicitly absolved Hamas of its responsibility for plunging the region into bloodshed.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed Israelis with lofty words: “Our future and your future lie in peace. Let the violence and war end.” But Abbas did not disclose that his own government in Ramallah runs a “pay-to-slay” program — salaries and pensions for terrorists who murder Jews. Hundreds of terror attacks each year in the 'West Bank' are incentivized by this grotesque policy. His peace rhetoric is a mask for a financial pipeline that rewards killing.

Jordan’s King, Abdullah II, devoted nearly his entire speech to denouncing Prime Minister Netanyahu. He called Gaza “one of the darkest moments in this institution’s history.” This from the monarch of a country that expelled nearly all of its Jews in the 20th century, and which maintains a brittle peace with Israel only because of American aid. To call Gaza the UN’s “darkest moment” is to erase the genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia, and Darfur, to name a few. It is a flagrant insult to the millions who perished in atrocities the UN failed to prevent.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan echoed the chorus, accusing Israel of “genocide” and “occupation.” He described Hamas not as terrorists, but as defenders of “innocent civilians.” This is the same Erdoğan who jails journalists, bombs Kurdish civilians, and dreams of reviving the Ottoman Empire. A dictator invoking “genocide” against the one state that rose from the ashes of the Holocaust is not irony; it is malice.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized that the “Palestinian people are at risk of disappearing” and would only survive “with an independent state.” He failed to mention that the Palestinian Arabs have rejected their own independent state multiple times since 1947 and that their population has, in fact, grown significantly since then.

The idea that Palestinian Arabs are on the verge of vanishing is not just false; it is manipulative rhetoric designed to erase the truth that Palestinian Arabs themselves have repeatedly chosen war over coexistence. Even if it were remotely true that they are “at risk of disappearing,” it would be because of their own doing.

Then came Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took the stage brandishing a booklet of photos with the cover blaring “Killed By Israel,” theatrically accusing the Jewish state of “genocide” and “aggression against its neighbors.” What he did not mention is that Iran itself is the single greatest destabilizing force in the Middle East, bankrolling Islamist terror across the region through Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and armed militias in Iraq and Syria.

With a straight face, Pezeshkian condemned Israel’s defensive strikes during the June war as a “grave betrayal of diplomacy.” This from a regime that has turned deception into statecraft — lying to inspectors about nuclear enrichment, stonewalling international agencies, and breaking every agreement it has ever signed. For the ayatollah’s representative to lecture Israel about diplomacy is like an arsonist scolding the fire brigade.

Amid the sea of venom, a surprising note came from Indonesia’s president. Despite his country having no formal ties with Israel, he declared that the world must respect Israel’s right to security — and even closed his speech with the Hebrew word Shalom. It was a rare moment of moral clarity in a hall too often poisoned by prejudice.

And then came U.S. President Donald Trump. His teleprompter malfunctioned, but his clarity did not. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the chamber.

Yet once he set the jokes aside, his tone sharpened. One doesn’t need to admire President Trump the man or the politician to acknowledge the importance of his words and the honesty they brought to a chamber otherwise drowning in hypocrisy, emptiness, and incompetence.

He said the current wave of recognitions of Palestinian Arab statehood represents nothing less than a submission to Hamas’ “ransom demands,” a dangerous reward for terrorism that will only encourage more violence. Trump reminded the world, “Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can’t forget October 7th, can we?” — an atrocity conspicuously absent from the speeches of so many others that week.

“Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now,” he declared. He accused the UN of failing to live up to its purpose, noting that it had left him to do the work of peacemaking alone. “What is the purpose of the United Nations? The UN has such tremendous potential, but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential. … All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up.”

Finally, sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump made his position plain: “I’m on the side of Israel. I’ve been on the side of Israel, really, my whole life, and we’re going to get a solution, and it’s going to be a solution that’s good for everybody.” The contrast could not have been clearer: one leader excusing terrorism under the guise of “balance,” the other calling it by its name and demanding accountability.

The United Nations was founded in 1945 to prevent the scourge of war and ensure “never again.” But today, the UN has become a theater of antisemitism. Its committees churn out resolutions against Israel at a rate that dwarfs their response to countries that trample civil right, such as Syria, Iran, and North Korea. Its agencies parrot Hamas propaganda. Its leaders scold Jews for defending themselves, while ignoring the genocidaires in their midst.

To call this deeply troubled and inept organization the “United Nations” is to flatter it. Save for a few courageous souls, in truth it has become the United Nations of Jew-Haters.

