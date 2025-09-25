נתניהו המריא לארה"ב: "אומר את האמת באו"ם, אוקיע את מי שתומך במחבלים" וידאו: עומר מירון ובן פרץ, תמונה: אבי אוחיון / לע"מ

The Prime Minister's plane, Wing of Zion, is making its way to the United States on a particularly unusual flight path that crosses only southern Europe.

So far the plane has passed through the airspace of Greece and Italy, and is now continuing through the Strait of Gibraltar toward the Atlantic Ocean.

The chosen route significantly minimizes transit through the airspace of European countries.

According to assessments, the route — significantly longer than a normal flight to the US — is intended to prevent a possible emergency landing in countries that might enforce the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague against the Prime Minister during the war.