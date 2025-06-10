תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue their operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

During the troop's activity, they identified two terrorists who were disguised as women, carrying bags from a military structure used by the Hamas terrorist organization to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In addition, IDF troops located weapons, including launcher barrels that were used by Hamas and posed a threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip including terrorists, military structures, tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and structures used by Hamas.