A bus struck two pedestrians this morning (Sunday) at a bus stop near the train station in Ashkelon, killing one.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene to two injured people, including a 20-year-old man who was in serious condition and was later pronounced dead.

The police have ruled out the possibility that the incident was a terrorist ramming attack and stated that it was a traffic accident. "You should stick to official statements from police spokeswomen and security officials," the police said.