Iranian state television reported Saturday that Iran's intelligence agency has obtained sensitive strategic documents, including information on Israel's nuclear program and facilities.

According to the report, thousands of documents related to Israel’s nuclear project were secretly acquired and safely transferred to Iran.

The official statement noted that about three weeks ago, Israel's Shin Bet and police announced the arrest of two Israeli citizens suspected of collaborating with Iran — but said the documents had already been delivered by then.

The report added that the volume of material is extensive and reviewing it will take considerable time.

Several years ago, Mossad agents stole about half a ton of classified materials on Iran’s nuclear program — including 50,000 documents and 163 disks. The files included incriminating documents, charts, blueprints, photographs, videos, and more.

"We've known for years that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program called Project Amad," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time. "We can now prove that Project Amad was a comprehensive program to design, build, and test nuclear weapons. We can also prove that Iran is secretly storing Project Amad material to use at a time of its choice to develop nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu revealed that the purpose of Project Amad was to design, produce, and test five nuclear warheads, each with an explosive yield of 10 kilotons of TNT, for integration with ballistic missiles. "That's like 5 Hiroshima bombs to be put on ballistic missiles."

He further revealed that Project Amad had all five elements of a nuclear weapons program, designing nuclear weapons, developing nuclear cores, building nuclear implosion systems, preparing nuclear tests, and integrating nuclear weapons with missiles.

Iran shelved Project Amad under international pressure in 2003, Netanyahu said. "But it didn't shelve its nuclear ambitions."

Referring to former US President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Netanyahu urged US President Donald Trump - at the time serving his first term in office - to cancel the deal.

Warning that "the nuclear deal gives Iran a clear path to an atomic arsenal," he said, "I am sure he will do the right thing, the right thing for the United States, the right thing for Israel, and the right thing for the peace of the world."