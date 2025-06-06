Sgt. Maj. (res.) Chen Gross, who fell in battle Friday morning in the southern Gaza Strip, had lived for the past four years in the community of Hinanit, located in the Samaria Regional Council.

Gross moved to Hinanit due to the proximity of his family’s factory in the Shahak industrial zone in northern Samaria. He served as a combat soldier in the local emergency response team.

His close friend and the community’s security coordinator, Rotem Ben Avraham, mourned: “A man who always wanted to help others, a great warrior, a person of pure goodness who would not harm a soul.”

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan also eulogized Gross: “Chen was a beloved son, a brave and cherished fighter, and a dedicated resident of Hinanit and the greater Samaria region. He was deeply involved in both the security and civic life of the community. A man of stature, loved by all who knew him. On behalf of all the residents of Samaria, I extend a heartfelt embrace to the Gross family, to his friends and loved ones. Chen will never be forgotten.”

The Hinanit community issued a somber announcement to residents: “With great sorrow and profound grief, we announce with pain that our dear community member, Chen Gross z''l, fell in battle in Gaza. Our hearts are with the Gross family at this difficult time. We send heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with the family and the entire community in shared fate and deep mourning.”

Chairman of the Hinanit community, Or Yakubovitz, paid tribute: “Chen Gross, a close friend to many here, a person of exceptional character, heavily involved in community initiatives, a true partner in settlement efforts, an athlete, a fighter in a special forces unit, and an owner of a business in Shahak—he was the salt of the earth. We embrace the family in this painful hour.”