Jerusalem has conveyed assurances to the White House that it will not initiate an attack against Iran's nuclear infrastructure unless President Trump signals the failure of ongoing negotiations with Tehran, according to two Israeli officials with direct knowledge, as reported by Axios.

This development addresses recent concerns within the Trump administration regarding a potential Israeli strike amidst ongoing diplomatic discussions.

President Trump last week stated he had cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against such a move while talks were underway, though he acknowledged his stance "could change with a phone call" if he perceives the negotiations are stalled.

The message of reassurance was delivered during a visit to Washington last week by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad Director David Barnea, and National Security Adviser Tzahi Hanegbi, Israeli officials confirmed to Axios.

One official emphasized that the Israeli delegation made it clear to their American counterparts that Israel would not surprise the Trump administration with military action against Iran.

"We calmed the Americans and told them there is no logic in launching an attack if a good diplomatic solution can be found. This is why we are going to give it a chance and wait with any military action until it is clear that negotiations were exhausted and [White House envoy] Steve Witkoff has given up," a second Israeli official stated.

While the IDF continually train for a possible strike against Iran, a senior Israeli official noted that the US and other nations misinterpreted recent IDF measures, taken ahead of strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen, as preparations for an imminent attack on Iran.

The White House is currently awaiting Iran's response to its nuclear deal proposal, which Iranian officials indicate is being drafted. President Trump on Wednesday accused Iran of "slow-walking their decision" following Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's criticism of the US offer .

The two-month deadline for a deal, according to the White House's interpretation, is set to expire next week.

Despite these developments, Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly expressed skepticism to President Trump regarding the likelihood of a US-Iran nuclear deal, an Israeli official disclosed. This official believes that, regardless of the existing gaps in negotiations, the Iranians will endeavor to prevent the talks from collapsing. "It could take another several months of negotiations before Trump decides it has failed," one Israeli official projected.