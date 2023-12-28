Kibbutz Nir Oz announced today (Thursday) that Judi Weinstein, a 70-year-old woman who was believed kidnapped on October 7, was in fact murdered by terrorists the day of the massacre and her body has been held in Gaza for nearly three months.

Judi lease behind four children and seven grandchildren.

The announcement comes nearly a week after the Kibbutz announced that Judi's husband, Gadi Haggai, 73, was also murdered while in Hamas custody. Both were American citizens.

On the morning of October 7, Judi and Gadi went out for their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards of the kibbutz. Judi managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured - it was the last contact with them.