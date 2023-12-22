Kibbutz Nir Oz announced today (Friday) the murder of kibbutz member Gadi Haggai, 73, who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip during the massacre of October 7.

Gadi was a father of four and grandfather of seven. He was kidnapped along with his 70-year-old wife Judi Weinstein, who is still being held in captivity, wounded. Hamas continues to hold his body.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters stated: "Gadi was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flutist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life."

On the morning of October 7th, he and his wife Judi went out for their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards of the kibbutz. Judi managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured - it was the last contact with them.