**Netanyahu Praises Trump, UN Endorsement of Gaza Peace Plan**

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the United Nations Security Council's approval of the US-backed resolution based on President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, calling it a step toward peace and regional cooperation.

"The State of Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu applaud President Donald Trump and his tireless and devoted team," the Prime Minister's Office stated following the vote. "The courage and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, along with President Trump’s diplomatic efforts, helped bring home all of the living hostages and most of the deceased ones."

The UN resolution, backed by 13 Security Council members with Russia and China abstaining, formally endorses President Trump's plan and appoints the "Board of Peace" to be led by Trump himself.

"We believe that President Trump’s plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization, disarmament, and the deradicalization of Gaza," Netanyahu said. "True to President Trump’s vision, this will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbors as well as expansion of the Abraham Accords."

The statement was issued despite concerns raised in Israel regarding the resolution's inclusion of a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

The Prime Minister emphasized that in cooperation with the US and other participating countries, Israel expects the return of all deceased hostages without delay, and the immediate initiation of efforts to disarm and demilitarize Gaza, ending Hamas' control of the region.

"Israel extends its hand in peace and prosperity to all of our neighbors and calls on them to normalize relations with Israel and join us in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region," the statement concluded.