חיסול המחבלים שסחבו מטען דובר צה"ל

Forces from the Nahal Brigade, who are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, continue to work on the ground as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, under the command of the 162nd Division.

The IDF reported that over the past few weeks, a multitude of terror targets in Beit Lahiya were eliminated, including terrorists, rocket launchers, booby-trapped buildings, tunnel shafts, and arms caches.

The IDF published footage showing two terrorists walking down a Gaza street carrying an explosive device. A short time later, the two were eliminated in an airstrike. The video shows secondary explosions, proving that the device being carried contained explosives.

In a seperate incident, Nachal troops using a drone identified as booby trapped building where explosives were hidden in a sack. The building was detonated after the threat was identified.

credit: דובר צה"ל

