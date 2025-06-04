A senior Iranian official conveyed Tehran's willingness to consider a US proposal for a regional uranium enrichment consortium, provided the facility is situated within Iran's borders, Axios reported on Tuesday.

This development emerges as a significant element in the nuclear deal framework presented by White House envoy Steve Witkoff, delivered to Iran on Saturday. The proposal represents a strategic effort to bridge the chasm between President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iranian uranium enrichment and Tehran's unwavering commitment to continue enrichment activities on its own soil.

"If the consortium operates within the territory of Iran, it may warrant consideration. However, should it be based outside the borders of the country, it is certainly doomed to fail," the senior Iranian official told Axios.

The official’s statement suggests that while Tehran may not outright reject Witkoff's offer, it is prepared to engage in detailed negotiations concerning the specifics of the proposal. The precise location of the consortium remains undefined within the current proposal, details of which were reported by Axios on Monday.

The theoretical construct of the consortium envisions participation from the United States, Iran, and key regional players including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and potentially Turkey. Its primary function would be to provide nuclear fuel to nations pursuing civilian nuclear programs, all under the vigilant oversight of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

The US proposal outlines a nuclear deal predicated on the creation of this regional enrichment consortium under specific conditions. Iran would be restricted from developing domestic enrichment capabilities beyond those necessary for civilian applications. Following the signing of an agreement, Iran would be required to temporarily reduce its enrichment concentration to three percent, with the duration of this period to be determined through negotiations. Furthermore, Iran's underground enrichment facilities would need to become "non-operational" for an agreed-upon timeframe, while enrichment activities at its above-ground facilities would be temporarily limited to the level required for nuclear reactor fuel.

The Axios report said that the United States will await Iran's formal response to the proposal in the coming days. Iranian officials have already expressed a desire for greater clarity regarding the timeline and mechanism for the lifting of US sanctions under the proposed agreement.

Sources indicate that a sixth round of nuclear talks between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi could potentially take place this weekend

The US and Iran held five previous rounds of talks, mediated by Oman. Following the fifth round , Araghchi downplayed progress, emphasizing that "the negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings.".