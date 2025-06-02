The US has offered a new proposal to Iran that would allow Iran to continue to carry out low-level enrichment of uranium for a limited period of time, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

According to the report, the Trump Administration presented the proposal on Saturday, marking a shift in the American negotiating team's approach.

Previously, the administration demanded that Iran cease all uranium enrichment as part of a deal to prevent the Islamic Republic from building nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly refused to stop enriching uranium. Under the new proposal, the ban on enrichment would not come into effect immediately but would be delayed.

The level to which Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium and the length of time it would be permitted to do so are not clear.

The latest proposal contains demands that Iran refrain from building new enrichment facilities and that it dismantle uranium facilities currently in operation.

The White House did not deny the report. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios, "President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it. Out of respect for the ongoing deal, the Administration will not comment on details of the proposal to the media.