Netanyahu Trial: Cross-examination begins in Case 1000

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cross-examined Tuesday in Case 1000, which involves allegations he accepted gifts from wealthy businessmen. The prosection questioned Netanyahu about the scheduling of his police interrogations, noting they were coordinated in advance with his office. Netanyahu confirmed this, saying, “There’s no way to come to me unexpectedly.”

The prosecution presented a document showing police coordination, but Netanyahu’s lawyer objected to its submission, arguing it part of the case file. Hadad raised multiple objections throughout the session, causing Netanyahu to temporarily leave the courtroom as required during such procedural discussions.

Netanyahu defended the scheduling process, citing his demanding role as Prime Minister. He recounted telling police to inform him if they needed more time, asserting he was cooperative and willing to clear his schedule.

The prosecution pressed Netanyahu on whether he knew he’d be questioned about benefits from businessmen. Netanyahu said he didn’t recall specifics but dismissed the allegations as absurd, adding that he had no interest in the media coverage allegedly influenced by the businessmen.

When asked about breaks and lawyer presence during interrogations, Netanyahu confirmed occasional breaks and said his lawyers were sometimes present, though he didn’t consult them during sessions.

The repeated objections led to further courtroom exits by Netanyahu, with the defense arguing the prosecutor was turning the examination into a memory test.