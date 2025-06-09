One week after the terror attack at the Run for Their Lives walk in Boulder, the community responded on Sunday with strength and solidarity as the Boulder Jewish Festival and Run for Their Lives held a powerful joint event in downtown Boulder.

Thousands gathered to celebrate Jewish culture and to walk for the 55 hostages still held in captivity in Gaza. A centerpiece of the day was Hostage Square — a moving installation featuring empty chairs and photos of the 55 hostages.

The walk concluded with a program organized by Run for Their Lives Boulder, which featured remarks from local leaders, representatives from the Boulder chapter, and families of hostages who came to show their support.

Moshe Emilio Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran, addressed the crowd: “Thank you, Boulder. And thank you to Run for Their Lives. You march for people you’ve never met. You speak up when others stay silent. You embody moral clarity in a time when too many lose their way."

He declared: "We will not be silent. We will not be still. We will keep coming with torches of love to light the way forward. We will demand that Hamas let our people go, and we will ask our elected officials to sanctify life and choose a viable deal that will bring our loved ones home.”

Similar walks and rallies took place in cities across the country, all calling for the immediate release of the hostages and standing firmly against antisemitism and hate.