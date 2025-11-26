A political storm erupted in the United States following a publication by Bloomberg, which revealed a recording of a conversation between President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Vladimir Putin's senior adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

The conversation took place on October 14, during which Witkoff encouraged the Russian side to accept Ukrainian territories as a condition for ending the war.

In the recording, Witkoff can be heard saying, “Now, me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere,” Witkoff told Ushakov. “But I’m saying instead of talking like that, let’s talk more hopefully because I think we’re going to get to a deal here.”

Later in the conversation, Ushakov asks Witkoff if there would be any benefit in a direct phone call between Putin and Trump. Witkoff responds, "My guy is ready to do that. Just say again you’re thanking President Trump... that you respect the fact that he’s a man of peace." He added that there was a possibility for a detailed peace plan to be presented: "I even think we might present a 20-point peace proposal, just like we did in Gaza."

The publication sparked a series of outraged responses in the U.S. Congress, even from Trump supporters. Republican Congressman Don Bacon called for Witkoff's dismissal: “For those who oppose the Russian invasion and want to see Ukraine prevail as a sovereign and democratic country, it is clear that Witkoff fully favors the Russians. He cannot be trusted to lead these negotiations. Would a Russian paid agent do less than he? He should be fired."

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu responded even more sharply, calling Witkoff an “actual traitor,” and stating: "Steve Witkoff is supposed to work for the United States, not Russia.”

In response to the publication, Trump said of the recording: "I haven't heard it, but it's a standard thing. Because he's got to sell this to Ukraine. He's got to sell Ukraine. That's what a dealmaker does. You've got to say look, they want this, you've got to convince them of this. You know, that's a very standard form of negotiation. I haven't heard it, but I heard it was standard negotiation. And I would imagine he's saying the same thing to Ukraine. Because each party has to give and take."