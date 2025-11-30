The Jewish cemetery in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was hit by a Russian missile last Saturday, the local Jewish community reported.

This incident joins a long list of attacks on Jewish sites across Ukraine since Russia invaded the country nearly three years ago.

Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz, Chabad-Lubavitch emissary and Chief Rabbi of Kharkiv, visited the affected cemetery, toured the damaged areas, and prayed in memory of the deceased buried there. The Jewish community, in cooperation with the municipality, is now coordinating steps to fully document the damages and restore the site.

This is not the first time Jewish sites in Ukraine have been damaged in Russian attacks. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, about 30 cases of direct damage to Jewish sites across the country have already been documented.

Among the damaged buildings are synagogues, schools, kindergartens, memorials, historical buildings, and other cemeteries. The damage to these sites adds to the severe suffering experienced by members of Jewish communities in Ukraine during the ongoing war.