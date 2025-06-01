The US submitted its first formal nuclear proposal to Iran on Saturday, only hours after UN inspectors revealed a sharp increase in Tehran's stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium, The New York Times reported.

The proposal, described by officials as bullet points rather than a full draft, urges Iran to stop uranium enrichment and join a regional nuclear power consortium with the US, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab nations.

It was delivered via Oman, and confirmed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the White House.

US President Donald Trump “has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to NYT. “Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it.”

Iran’s response will reflect “the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran,” Araghchi said.

Despite talks, Tehran has steadily increased its uranium stockpile enriched to 60% — now at about 900 pounds — according to two IAEA reports obtained by The New York Times. Director Rafael Grossi warned this poses “serious concern,” especially since Iran is not a nuclear-armed state.

President Trump reportedly stopped Israel from launching a planned strike on Iranian nuclear sites in May. “I want it very strong where we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody’s getting killed,” Trump said this week.

Earlier on Saturday, in a rare statement published on the Jewish Sabbath, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office warned, "The IAEA has reported a grave and unequivocal report on Iran’s nuclear program," the statement warned. "The agency presents a stark picture that serves as a clear warning sign: despite countless warnings by the international community, Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program."

"The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years — the purpose of Iran’s nuclear program is not peaceful. This is evident from the alarming scope of Iran’s uranium enrichment activity. Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever.

"The report clearly indicates that Iran remains in non-compliance of its fundamental commitments and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to withhold cooperation from IAEA inspectors."

The Prime Minister's Office concluded with an urgent call to action: "The international community must act now to stop Iran."