Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday also accused Israel of providing “unreliable and misleading information” to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be used in its latest report on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

“Relying on unreliable and misleading information sources provided by the Israeli regime ... is contrary to the IAEA’s principles of professional verification,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iran also said that the IAEA report was “politically motivated and repeats baseless accusations”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing regret over the publication of this report, which was prepared for political purposes through pressure on the agency, expresses its clear objection to its content,” it stated.

The IAEA report said that as of May 17, Iran had amassed 408.6kg of uranium enriched up to 60 percent and had increased its stockpile by almost 50 percent to 133.8kg since its last report in February.

The report, which was seen by several news agencies, said Iran carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the IAEA at three locations that have long been under investigation, calling it a “serious concern” and warning Tehran to change its course.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a rare statement during Shabbat in which it commented on the IAEA report.

"The IAEA has reported a grave and unequivocal report on Iran’s nuclear program," the statement warned. "The agency presents a stark picture that serves as a clear warning sign: despite countless warnings by the international community, Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program."

"The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years — the purpose of Iran’s nuclear program is not peaceful. This is evident from the alarming scope of Iran’s uranium enrichment activity. Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever,” said the statement.

"The report clearly indicates that Iran remains in non-compliance of its fundamental commitments and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to withhold cooperation from IAEA inspectors."

The Prime Minister's Office concluded with an urgent call to action: "The international community must act now to stop Iran."