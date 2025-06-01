In a recent interview on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserted that both her husband and US President Donald Trump are being targeted by what she described as a "deep state" operating in both countries.

"You have a deep state in the US that went after President Trump and his family, and we have the same kind of deep state in Israel that went after my husband, me, and my sons, my family," she stated.

Netanyahu characterized these groups as "small, radical left-wing elites founded by foreign countries and others," alleging they hold influential positions within key institutions and misuse the justice system to undermine democratically elected governments.

She further claimed that the legal cases against her husband are collapsing in court due to a lack of factual basis. "The cases are now collapsing in court because there are no truth in them at all," she said.

Regarding the ongoing trials, she noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu had requested the proceedings be televised to demonstrate their absurdity, but the request was denied. Nonetheless, she asserted that the public is witnessing the cases unravel despite the alleged efforts of the deep state.

Netanyahu also addressed the plight of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, expressing deep personal involvement. "I live with the pain of the hostages and families every day. I am deeply involved," she said, adding that she regularly meets with the families to offer support.

She condemned Hamas for committing crimes against humanity by holding hostages in Gaza and kidnapping them. "The hostages are going through hard things in the barbaric Hamas captivity. They need to be at home," she emphasized.

In her advocacy efforts, Netanyahu revealed that she has written numerous letters to international figures, including the mother of the Emir of Qatar, the previous pope, and the wives of world leaders, urging them to intervene for the hostages' release. "I even wrote a letter together with five mothers of hostages. I do all of this as a prime minister's wife, as a mother, and as a psychologist," she concluded.