Sara Netanyahu:

'The Deep State in Israel is trying to topple the government'

Sara Netanyahu: The 'Deep State' in Israel is trying to topple a right-wing government

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife, in interview with a Hungarian newspaper associated with the local government, attacks Israel’s investigative system and warns of attempts to overthrow an elected right-wing government.

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday evening shared an interview she gave to the Hungarian newspaper Mandiner, which is aligned with the Hungarian government, during the Netanyahus’ recent visit to the country.

The headline of the interview described Netanyahu as “Israel’s Iron Lady.” In the interview itself, she commented on changes in the Israeli political landscape, stating, “There are networks operating out of political motives that are even conducting campaigns that severely harm Israeli democracy.”

“They are trying to intimidate people and topple an elected government through baseless investigations that collapse one after another. This is an attempt to nullify the will of the voters and preserve bureaucratic control,” claimed Netanyahu.

She continued, “It’s absurd that a Prime Minister is summoned to court two hours after returning from an important diplomatic visit—without a day of rest, without discretion. These systems are supposed to serve all Israeli citizens, not act as a political tool. This is a dangerous but real phenomenon.”

“The problem isn’t politics itself,” she added, “but radical left-wing groups that refuse to accept the decision of the voters. Their goal is to topple a right-wing prime minister. This isn’t legitimate criticism—it’s subversion.”