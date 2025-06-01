President Isaac Herzog on Saturday night condemned Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, calling on the international community to take urgent action.

His comments followed a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which found that Iran is continuing to expand its uranium enrichment.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today issued a damning, unprecedented report exposing Iran’s true goal: advancing its nuclear weapons program, and achieving a nuclear bomb,” said Herzog in a statement.

“Iran is blatantly violating its core obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, blocking IAEA inspectors, and dangerously expanding uranium enrichment,” he added.

“This is a blaring red alert. The international community must not look away — it must act now to stop Iran,” stated Herzog.

“Iran, the head of the snake of terror and destruction in the Middle East, must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. The world must wake up and act decisively — before it’s too late. Stopping Iran’s nuclear capabilities is non-negotiable. This report’s unprecedented severity leaves no room for hesitation,” concluded the President.

The IAEA report said that as of May 17, Iran had amassed 408.6kg of uranium enriched up to 60 percent and had increased its stockpile by almost 50 percent to 133.8kg since its last report in February.

The report, which was seen by several news agencies, said Iran carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the IAEA at three locations that have long been under investigation, calling it a “serious concern” and warning Tehran to change its course.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a rare statement during Shabbat in which it commented on the IAEA report.

"The IAEA has reported a grave and unequivocal report on Iran’s nuclear program," the statement warned. "The agency presents a stark picture that serves as a clear warning sign: despite countless warnings by the international community, Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program."

"The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years — the purpose of Iran’s nuclear program is not peaceful. This is evident from the alarming scope of Iran’s uranium enrichment activity. Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever,” said the statement.

"The report clearly indicates that Iran remains in non-compliance of its fundamental commitments and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to withhold cooperation from IAEA inspectors."

The Prime Minister's Office concluded with an urgent call to action: "The international community must act now to stop Iran."