Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to prevent inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from accessing its nuclear facilities, according to a quarterly IAEA report.

According to the report, Iran has increased its stockpile of 60%-enriched uranium to 133.8 kg and now holds a total of 408.6 kg of uranium enriched to that level. At the same time, Iran has reduced its stockpile of uranium enriched to 20%, which has decreased from 332.3 kg to 274.5 kg.

In an unusual statement published on Saturday - during Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath - in English, the Prime Minister's Office called on the international community to "act now" to stop Iran.

"The IAEA has reported a grave and unequivocal report on Iran’s nuclear program," the statement warned. "The agency presents a stark picture that serves as a clear warning sign: despite countless warnings by the international community, Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program."

"The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years — the purpose of Iran’s nuclear program is not peaceful. This is evident from the alarming scope of Iran’s uranium enrichment activity. Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever.

"The report clearly indicates that Iran remains in non-compliance of its fundamental commitments and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to withhold cooperation from IAEA inspectors."

The Prime Minister's Office concluded with an urgent call to action: "The international community must act now to stop Iran."