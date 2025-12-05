UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced that it will resume flights to Israel in March 2026, with tickets already available on the company’s website for Tel Aviv-London Luton starting March 29.

The airline further stated it is considering expanding destinations from Tel Aviv to a larger number than before the outbreak of the war in October 2023.

The decision marks a significant turnaround after months of repeated postponements. In July, easyJet declared that flights would remain suspended until the end of the winter season, with operations resuming only in summer 2026. At the time, the move was considered one of the more extreme measures taken by a foreign airline. The company explained the delay as an effort to provide “operational certainty” for passengers.

easyJet halted flights to Israel in October 2023 and repeatedly extended the suspension. Initially, the carrier planned to return in June 2025, but following the Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in May, the resumption was pushed to late July. The outbreak of war with Iran then forced another postponement until the end of October, effectively abandoning the summer and holiday season. The suspension was later extended until the end of winter 2026.

Before the cancellations, easyJet operated routes from Tel Aviv to London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva, and Milan.