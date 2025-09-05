United Airlines announced on Thursday that it will resume direct flights to Israel from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport. The routes were suspended following the events of October 7, 2023.

Flights from Chicago are set to resume on November 1 and will operate four times per week. Service from Washington will restart the following day, with three weekly flights.

“The resumption of these flights underscores United’s longstanding commitment to Tel Aviv,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president.

United currently operates two daily flights between Tel Aviv and Newark/New York.