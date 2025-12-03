Sky Express, one of Greece’s leading airlines, has launched a new route to Athens and offers connecting flights to numerous destinations across Greece and Europe.

The first Sky Express flight from Tel Aviv to Athens took off Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

The flights are operated on Airbus A320neo aircraft. Every passenger, holding any type of ticket, may bring an eight-kilogram carry-on bag and an additional personal item on board.

The network includes popular Greek destinations such as Santorini, Rhodes, Crete, Thessaloniki, Corfu, and Zakynthos, as well as popular international destinations including Paris, Rome, Milan, London, Berlin, and Frankfurt.

In addition, Sky Express is the only Greek airline operating four lounges: two in Athens, and one each in Heraklion and Rhodes.