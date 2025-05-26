Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Monday with US Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA) and his wife Dina Habib Powell.

The Prime Minister and his wife thanked the Senator and his wife for their deep support for the State of Israel.

Senator McCormick noted that he has learned much from the Prime Minister thanks to the economic reforms he has led while in office. His wife Dina told Sara Netanyahu that their meeting at the signing of the Abraham Accords was a historic moment, and that she greatly appreciates her personal activity for the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu, McCormick and Habib Powell Ma'ayan Toaff/GPO

Later, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with a bipartisan Congressional delegation led by US Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), and which included US Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) and US Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX).

US Rep. Lawler said that the Prime Minister's vigorous and determined policy during the war has changed the Middle East and turned it into a safer place. The Prime Minister said that he appreciates their steadfast and unwavering support for the State of Israel and its just war.

On Sunday, Netanyahu met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is currently visiting Israel.

During the meeting, Noem expressed unwavering support for the Prime Minister and the State of Israel.

She also expressed great appreciation for the Prime Minister's policy of building a fence along the Egyptian border and for his conduct of the war.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with US Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV).