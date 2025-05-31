השהה נגן

US Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during their visit to Israel this week.

The two visited Israel as part of a Congressional delegation sponsored by the Yes! Israel Project. During the visit, they met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli dignitaries.

Rep. Clyde, who noted that this is his first time in Israel, underscored the critical importance of his visit for members of the United States Congress to "fully understand what's going on" within Israel's borders. "This Arab-Israeli conflict has been going on for a very, very long time and there needs to be a solution to it," Clyde stated. "We cannot continue to have what we saw on October 7th."

The Congressman emphatically condemned Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis and stated that their continued funding by Iran leads to "attacks like this that murder Israeli citizens and American citizens." He emphasized the global impact of the October 7th atrocities, noting that "many other citizens of the world were caught up in that attack, and Hamas didn't seem to care one way or the other."

To prevent future attacks, Rep. Clyde stressed, "it's critically important to ensure that it never happens again. And I think the only way to do that is to ensure that Gaza becomes sovereign Israeli territory."

Reflecting on his visit to the decimated kibbutzim north of Gaza and an overrun military base following the October 7th attack, Clyde recounted, "A lot of folks in the world don't really understand the horrors of what happened... we saw the horrors of what Hamas actually did. This is an incredible evil organization, and it must be completely eradicated. There's no place in the world for this organization whatsoever."

Rep. Stutzman also recalled the delegation's tours of areas near the Gaza border, witnessing firsthand the aftermath of what he described as the "gruesome" October 7th attacks.

"We have got to be here. We want to be here to show support for Israel, to show support for the hostages," he stated, underscoring the purpose of his delegation's presence.

Addressing the future of Gaza, Stutzman was unequivocal. "I think Hamas and others have shown that they can't use the Gaza Strip for proper reasons. And so if you're going to be in Gaza attacking Israel, you don't deserve to be there," he declared.

He expressed concern for Gazans "trapped there and being used as human shields," suggesting efforts should be made to "free the Gazans to be able to go elsewhere." Ultimately, he believes, "there should be a conversation about what happens with the Gaza Strip. I believe, ultimately, it belongs under Israeli sovereignty."

Stutzman acknowledged that this goal might require "several steps" but called for other Gulf nations and America to lead the way, referencing President Trump's plan as something that "should be very seriously considered."

Addressing concerns about international backlash, Rep. Clyde drew upon his military experience. "I'm a combat veteran; I've spent three tours in Iraq and Kuwait, and if it's one thing I understand, it's that it's the strong horse that is the respected horse. The weak horse is despised and looked down upon and dispatched."

He continued, "The only way that you're going to have peace is to show strength. And so I think that there has to be a penalty for such an evil and barbaric incursion as what Hamas did. And that means Hamas must be completely removed from that territory, and it must go back to Israel."

Regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions, Congressman Stutzman conveyed a firm stance. "First of all, Iran just should not, cannot have any sort of nuclear capability, is my opinion," he asserted. He dismissed the notion of Iran having nuclear energy for civilian purposes, arguing, "There's plenty of gas. There's plenty of oil. They can use those resources for their utility purposes."

Stutzman stressed the grave danger Iran poses, stating, "Iran has shown over and over again that they are a sponsor of terrorism and that any sort of nuclear capability would ultimately give them ability towards a bomb. And that's not good, not only for Israel, but it's not good for the Saudis. It's not good for the Turks. It's not good for the region for Iran to have any sort of nuclear capability."

Stutzman affirmed that this position aligns with President Trump's and Prime Minister Netanyahu's views, calling for unity among Gulf nations and the United States to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear capabilities.

When asked about President Trump's reported advice against an Israeli attack on Iran, Stutzman stated, "I don't know what all of the intelligence, the strategy that the Trump administration has. I know they have one." He emphasized President Trump's unwavering support for Israel, stating, "President Trump stands strongly with Israel." He added that both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu would make the "right decisions" for Israel's safety. He pointed to recent reports, including one from Austria, indicating Iran's continued nuclear enrichment program, reinforcing the urgency of the issue.

On Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, during which he did not visit Israel, Congressman Clyde stated, “President Trump is a master negotiator. I think he knows what he's doing. There are times to go visit the Arabs and there's times to go visit Israel and so I think that he understands that dynamic.”

He noted Trump's suggestion to "make Gaza into the Riviera" of the Middle East and his communication to Arab countries that "they need to help find homes for the folks that are in Gaza and simply allow them to leave because right now they're really not being allowed to leave Gaza, and that's wrong."

He argued that "the borders should be opened, and those people who are there should be allowed to leave if they want to, and I think the vast majority of them would. But I don't think Hamas wants them to because they need them as human shields."

Stutzman also reflected on President Donald Trump's trip to Arab states, noting the "spectacle" of his reception in Saudi Arabia and Qatar and the significant investment it brought to the United States. He emphasized the importance of strong relationships with Arab states, particularly commending Saudi Arabia and the UAE as "good friends" and "great partners" for their efforts in suppressing jihadist training and antisemitic rhetoric.

However, the Congressman raised concerns about Qatar. "Qatar, I think, is unique. We have to ask a lot of questions. What is Qatar's strategy? What are they actually doing? Why are they, are they funding Hamas? Is Hamas living in Qatar, you know, at their hotels?" he questioned. He suggested that Qatar's absence from the Abraham Accords "shows a symbol that they may have different intentions," and called for Congress to investigate "the intentions of the Qataris."

Regarding the US government acquiring an airplane from Qatar for presidential use, Stutzman said that the airplane was already discussed during the Biden administration due to delays with Boeing. While expressing trust in the President to make the right decision, he reiterated, "The questions are, though, that Qatar cannot be sponsoring terrorism anywhere in the world."

Congressman Clyde concluded by affirming his positive diplomatic engagements, stating, "We had a great meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister as well as with the Speaker of the Knesset. And I look forward to continuing to build upon those relationships."