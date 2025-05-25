Survivor of Hamas captivity, Liri Albag, was detained for questioning last Thursday at JFK Airport in New York City, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Albag, who arrived in the Big Apple with her friends for a well-deserved vacation, was told by American passport control agents that she was suspected of being an impostor because she was still listed in the system as in captivity.

After an hour of questioning and the assistance of the Israeli Consulate in New York, Albag was sent on her way.

Liri's father, Eli Albag, who was also abroad at the same time, told Channel 12: "She was still listed as a hostage; they thought someone went in with her identity. They took her phone but let her make one call. She called me, and after that, her mother, Shira, who got the IDF and many other authorities involved."

The report noted Israeli consulate assisted in Albag's quick release from questioning, despite being closed for Memorial Day, and General Consul Ofir Akunis ensured that she would be allowed into the US before he took off for Israel.