CNN: Hamas willing to release up to nine hostages in return for 2-month ceasefire

A senior Hamas leader told CNN that the terror organization was willing to release between seven and nine hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire and release of 300 terrorists.

Tziki Brandwine
Hostages in Gaza being released
Abed Rahim Khatib, Flash90

A senior Hamas leader told CNN on Sunday that the terror organization would agree to release between seven and nine Israeli hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 300 terrorists.

In addition, Hamas is demanding that Israel withdraw its troops east of the Salah a-Din road, which runs between northern and southern Gaza.

The official's remarks come as Israel begins to intensify its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office addressed the discussions in Doha, and stated: "Under the Prime Minister’s directive, the negotiation team is actively working in Doha to explore every opportunity for a deal—whether along the Witkoff outline or as part of an end-of-hostilities arrangement, which would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of Gaza."