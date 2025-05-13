The IDF early Tuesday morning precisely struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating from within a command and control center located in the “Nasser” hospital in Khan Yunis.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The successor of the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip and head of Hamas' finances and institutions, Ismail Barhoum, who was eliminated in a precise strike this past March, operated from within the Nasser hospital, the IDF said.

“Senior Hamas officials continue to use the hospital for terrorist activity, through cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings,” the IDF statement said.

It noted that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.