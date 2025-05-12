Amid increasing speculation over U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, Knesset Member Boaz Bismuth (Likud) spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to offer a strong defense of Israel’s military strategy and independence, while expressing enduring appreciation for Trump’s past support.

Speaking in an interview, Bismuth dismissed claims that Trump may be “fed up” with Israel and looking to distance himself. “President Trump was, is, and always will be an amazing friend of Israel,” Bismuth said. “Maybe the closest and most friendly president we’ve ever had.”

However, Bismuth acknowledged that Israel is currently facing a multitude of challenges both externally and internally. “Everywhere you point your finger, you will see a challenge,” he remarked, adding that the country’s top priority remains the safe return of hostages held by Hamas.

Addressing concerns from families who fear Trump’s involvement may be limited to aiding U.S. citizens, Bismuth emphasized: “We are committed to bringing back all of them. What passport they have doesn’t matter.”

Reacting to reports that Trump has described Israel’s current offensive in Gaza as a “wasted effort,” Bismuth explained that military strategies differ between the northern and southern fronts due to the presence of hostages. “You don’t fight the same way when you care about getting people back alive,” he said.

At the heart of Israel’s war effort, Bismuth stressed, is a clear objective: “Hamas must not remain in power in Gaza. No Israeli would accept a terrorist entity reigning next to our border after October 7th.”

Bismuth also addressed whether Israel could continue its operations without full American backing. While stressing the importance of explaining each step to the U.S., he recalled past precedent. “In 1981, Israel struck Iraq’s nuclear plant. Ronald Reagan, a friend of Israel, didn't like it, but we did it anyway. We’re not a banana republic.”

“Trump is a friend of Israel. But Israel is also a friend to itself,” he concluded. “Prime Minister Netanyahu knows what is is best for Israel and will do what’s necessary to win this war."