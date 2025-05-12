The release of kidnapped Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander by Hamas is not a humanitarian gesture, but a calculated political maneuver aimed at the United States, according to former Mossad intelligence chief Dr. Amnon Sofrin.

In an interview on Kan Moreshet, Sofrin explained that the move is a strategic signal to Washington, likely meant to influence former President Donald Trump ahead of a possible future deal. The timing, he suggested, is not coincidental, as Hamas seeks to shape international opinion and potentially reframe future diplomatic dynamics in its favor.

He also estimated that Hamas has a short-term goal of securing additional humanitarian supplies and the opening of land border crossings.

When asked about the broader picture in Gaza and the future of Hamas, Sofrin offered a grim assessment. “There’s no good solution at this stage,” he admitted. While noting that the direct threat to Israel has significantly diminished, with no ongoing rocket fire or incursions into Israel, the long-term outlook remains fraught.

"Hamas is rebuilding itself, recruiting fighters, recycling explosives – and we are suffering casualties even after 19 months of fighting," he warned, adding that full military takeover of Gaza would likely come at a steep cost.