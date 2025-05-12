Relatives of hostages still held captive in Gaza on Monday responded to news that kidnapped IDF soldier Edan Alexander will be released in a gesture to US President Donald Trump.

In exchange for Alexander's release, Israel and Hamas are expected to restart negotiations for a deal to swap the remaining hostages for convicted terrorists and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, commented: "Yesterday was Mother's Day. Around the world, mothers celebrated with their children. But for me — and the other mothers of the 59 hostages — it was just another day of nightmare. Yes, I am happy for the Alexander family. They will finally have their son Edan back. I thank President Trump and Steve Witkoff for this progress."

"But President Trump — please don't stop. This is only the first step. Do whatever is necessary to bring EVERY last one home. The other 58 hostages have no time left. They are in hell. The living could be killed any day. The deceased - their bodies could be lost forever. They MUST ALL COME HOME.

"I call on everyone — the Israeli government, world leaders — act NOW. Complete the deal. Bring my Yonatan home. Bring them all home immediately."

Dani Miran, father of Omri Miran, added: "In 16 days, we will mark 600 days that our loved ones have been in Hamas captivity. I'm happy about Edan Alexander's release, but I ask - what about our passport? What about our citizenship in this country? Doesn't the government know how to protect its citizens? There are no deals without compromises. Hamas has already made the first compromise - make your compromises and reach a deal."

Michel Ilouz, father of Guy Ilouz, said: "I believed with all my might, and I want to continue believing, that an Israeli passport is a strong passport. But must I live another 43 years to get my son's body back? Now there is definitely a last opportunity - either board the train with breakthrough peace agreements, or be an isolated state that leaves us behind."