US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday night that Edan Alexander, a dual US-Israeli citizen who has been held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, will be freed .

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” he added.

The family of Alexander said earlier on Sunday tha tUS Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff had notified them that Hamas will release him from captivity.

Hamas later confirmed that they will release the hostage as "part of the efforts to reach a ceasefire."

Alexander, who was abducted on October 7, 2023, while serving in the IDF, is the last living US citizen in Hamas captivity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office confirmed the news, saying, “The US has informed Israel of Hamas's intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange.”

“The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted. Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented.”

“In accordance with Israel's policy, the negotiations will be held under fire, based on the commitment to achieve all of the objectives of the war.”

Senior Hamas officials told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper that Hamas will free Alexander on Monday at 12:00 p.m., but that has yet to be confirmed by an official source.