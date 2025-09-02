Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed the campaign led by France to promote recognition of a Palestinian state.

“We are working very closely with the Americans on a daily basis. We sit together, coordinate positions, and we’ve seen strong American stances — on UNIFIL, on the refusal to issue visas to the Palestinian delegation. We must also commend Secretary of State Rubio for his leadership on this matter,” Danon said in an interview with 103FM.

He stressed that “at the end of the day, it is Israel’s decision how to respond to these unilateral moves. I tell representatives, including the French: do not think you can act against us now and later expect to be welcomed into future initiatives or negotiations. We will remember who chooses to move unilaterally against us, and they will have no role in what comes next. Everyone wants to be involved in Gaza’s rehabilitation and future planning — but those who act against Israel in an uncoordinated way should not expect cooperation afterward.”

Danon noted that despite mounting pressures, “fortunately we still have friends inside the European Union who are blocking these efforts. You hear the representatives of Ireland, Norway, and Spain every week bringing new ideas to restrict Israel and harm us. Yet primarily the Eastern European states are preventing such moves, and they deserve our thanks and appreciation.”

Asked if he was concerned about a diplomatic “tsunami,” Danon replied: “This battle is not easy, but I prefer today’s situation where Israel is strong and decisive, where we determine when to enter Gaza and when not to, over the situation on October 8, 2023. I would rather face international criticism than pity, when the world only felt sorry for us.”