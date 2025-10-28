Talik Gvili, the mother of Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, whose body is being held in Gaza by Hamas, spoke on Monday about the deep pain and suffering experienced by the families of Israel’s fallen soldiers as Hamas continues to attack Israel and violate agreements.

“It’s impossible to describe,” Gvili said in an interview with Radio 103FM. “You don’t sleep at night. We understand that it’s like some kind of poker game - you wake up and realize it’s not one of us. It’s a known game. I didn’t expect it to be any different.”

She added, “We understand they may have dismembered the bodies. We don’t even know what these monsters have done. We probably still have a long road ahead of us.”

Turning directly to the Prime Minister, Gvili pleaded: “Don’t give up. You promised us - and this isn’t impossible. We must act. We can stop the aid, increase the pressure. Is there a real effort here, or is it all just for show? It took 14 years to bring back Oron Shaul, and we must not allow this to become normal.”