Likud MK Moshe Saada sharply criticized the government’s decision to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and implement regular pauses in fighting, calling it "an immoral and unethical policy."

In an interview with 103FM, Saada stated: “This policy funds, arms, and recruits fighters for Hamas to fight our children. We must be honest—Israel is transferring humanitarian aid that ultimately reaches Hamas, enabling them to arm and train terrorists.”

He proposed the creation of a strictly controlled humanitarian zone: “Citizens who wish to separate themselves from Hamas should be directed to a humanitarian area under full IDF control, with access to water, energy, food, and healthcare. The world will see that. Anyone who remains and shelters Hamas—there is only one fate for him. There, a siege must be imposed.”

Saada added, “I looked through history—there is no precedent of a nation supplying food to its enemy during combat. It’s inconceivable. We are a nation in distress.”

He further argued, “Israel should have already conquered the Gaza Strip entirely and imposed military rule. The sovereign distributes bread, and currently, Israel is allowing Hamas to control aid, which strengthens and trains them to continue attacking our children. This has never happened before in ancient or modern times—we are a nation in distress handing food to its enemy to fund and arm it.”

On the issue of the hostages, Saada said Hamas has no interest in a deal at this stage. “The hostages are a wound in the heart of the nation, and it won’t heal until they all come home. My own children are fighting there—it’s a mitzvah to bring them back. But we must understand: Hamas is not interested in a deal now. These are their bargaining chips. What must be done is a full siege.”