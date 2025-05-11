The Family of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander says US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff has notified them that Hamas will release him from captivity.

Hamas has confirmed that they will release the hostage.

Earlier in the evening, Hamas sources told the Qatari al-Arabi network that they are wrapping up the final details on a deal to release the American-Israeli hostage.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid also reported that a source familiar with the issue told him that the Hamas terror organization will announce today that it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday during a closed session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Alexander may be released in a "symbolic gesture" to the US.

During the meeting, Netanyahu stated that if US Envoy Steve Witkoff's deal framework is accepted, Israel will support it. However, according to a report by Channel 12, he noted that there may be a different deal, that includes fewer hostages for a lower price.

Alexander, who was abducted on October 7th while serving in the IDF, is the last living US citizen in Hamas captivity.

Earlier on Sunday, both Al Jazeera and Reuters reported, citing a Palestinian Arab source, that Hamas was holding direct talks with the Trump administration regarding a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.