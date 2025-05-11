Hostage families united under the Tikva Forum reacted on Sunday evening to the expected release of hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity and expressed outrage at the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister's Office had said, "The US has informed Israel of Hamas's intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange. The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted.”

“Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented. In accordance with Israel's policy, the negotiations will be held under fire, based on the commitment to achieve all of the objectives of the war.”

The Tikva Forum warned against another partial deal, saying, "In recent days, there is growing concern that the Prime Minister is once again leaning towards a partial deal. To our regret, the Israeli government repeatedly succumbs to Hamas's tactics, preferring short-term solutions and abandoning the hostages to languish in terror tunnels."

The families emphasized that instead of defeating Hamas and demanding the release of all hostages, the government "continues to be dragged into agreements that will only lead to partial releases. This is a recipe for perpetuating captivity, not ending it." The Tikva Forum noted that "pressure on Hamas is working" and called on the Prime Minister "not to succumb to a partial deal now."

The families warned against repeating "the same strategic mistake again and again," where Hamas "gains strength, rearms for six months with Israeli backing, and then returns to the next negotiation from a strengthened position." They added that "even the patience of our friends in the United States is wearing thin."

The Tikva Forum called on the Prime Minister "not to conduct any proposal that does not include the release of all hostages—living and dead—at once, in a single day."

It added that "every partial deal grants Hamas political legitimacy, recognition as a sovereign in Gaza, and perpetuates the captivity of our brothers."

The families demanded absolute pressure on Hamas "without aid, without opening crossings, and without a breath of political air," stating that "the hostages languishing in the tunnels have no more time for endless rounds of futile negotiations."

"The choice is in your hands, Prime Minister: surrender to Hamas or a true resolution that brings everyone home," the families’ statement concluded.