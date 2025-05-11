Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed reports of a growing rift between him and the Trump administration on Tuesday during a closed session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"There are no differences between us and the Americans. (Minister Ron) Dermer goes there every few days," Netanyahu insisted.

The Prime Minister accused that "all the talk of gaps between us and the Americans regarding Iran and the Houthis is a campaign that comes from a specific channel, guess which one? It's all from the press."

Earlier on Sunday, NBC News reported that tensions between the Israeli Prime Minister and the US President were growing amid differing strategies regarding Gaza and Iran.

During the committee meeting, the Prime Minister also discussed goals for enlisting haredim into the IDF.

"We will bring the enlistment of 10,500 haredim in two years, and we will bring heavy personal and institutional sanctions in the law. Together with this, we will make sure that anyone who goes in haredi comes out haredi. The law that comes out of the committee will be the law that is passed," Netanyahu stated.

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) challenged the Prime Minister, stating: "The sanctions are your responsibility, you can do it at any moment." Netanyahu did not answer him.

This being said, Netanyahu added, "They will take a more substantial part than all those before us, until now no one suceeded."